Chesapeake Humane Society takes retro glamour shots with adoptable pets

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – What is a good way to get publicity for animals in need of adoption? The Chesapeake Humane Society answered with some awesome pictures.

For Homeless Animal Awareness Week (Feb 13-19) the organization has adoption specials.

Through February 19 the Chesapeake Humane Society will be discounting adoption prices by $14.

The glamour pictures were taken in order to raise awareness for pets who are in need of forever homes.

Click here to visit the society’s website and to learn more about how to adopt.