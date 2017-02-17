3 from 3: Enter to win $300 from News 3!

Bodybuilding competitors invade the studio on Coast Live

HAMPTON, Va. - Four of the competitors in the Body Sculpting Open are with us to show what the stage will be like in Hampton for the 8th Annual National Show and OCB Pro Qualifier (February 18th at the American Theatre).  Athletes coming from 14 different states and the Dominican Republic will compete in bodybuilding, figure, bikini and physique championships.  Get more information HERE.