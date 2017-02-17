Blaine’s Box Office: The Lego Batman Movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking to take the kids out for something fun this weekend, I've found a great one playing at Cinema Cafe.

All of your favorites come together in The Lego Batman Movie: Batman (of course), Penguin, Captain Boomerang and more. There are some great names who've lent their talents to this movie, too, including WIll Arnett, Zach Galifinakis and Rosario Dawson.

If you liked The Lego Movie, you'll like this one, too. It's quite funny, the animation is beautiful and the action is family friendly.

I give The Lego Batman Movie 4 out of 5 Blaines.