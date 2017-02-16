× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Cold and windy today but a warmer weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Chilly and windy… Temperatures will start near the freezing point this morning but it will feel even colder. Will chill values will start in the mid 20s this morning. Expect NW winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to near 30 mph today. Afternoon highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s but it will feel more like the upper 30s. We will see a good dose of sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in at times. Expect clear skies this evening with clouds building in overnight. Lows will fall to near 30 with winds relaxing.

We will see a blend of sun and clouds Friday, with more clouds in the morning and more sun in the afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 50s. We will warm back into the mid and upper 60s this weekend with a blend of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers are possible on Sunday as an area of low pressure slides to our south.

Today: A Few Clouds, Chilly, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 30. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 16th

1996 Winter Weather: Coastal Flooding, High winds Southeast Virginia, Eastern Coastal Virginia

2003 President’s Day Weekend Storm: 7-12″ snow Central, East Central VA; Snow & Ice along coast

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.