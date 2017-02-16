Newport News man sentenced to serve 25 years for 2010 gang-related robbery and murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 24-year-old Newport News man has been sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for his role in a 2010 robbery that ended in a murder.

Chadrick Lard pleaded guilty in December 2015.

Court documents say Lard was an associate of the Black P-Stones gang in Newport News. As part of the gang initiation, Lard and three others went to a home in Newport News intending to rob the occupant of drugs and money.

During the robbery, one of the other three suspects forced the victim to the ground and shot him in the head, killing him.

Lard and the suspects fled the scene and split the proceeds from the robbery.

The gang’s leader, Michael Hopson, was convicted of racketeering charges, including two murders and four attempted murders. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10.