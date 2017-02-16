Newport News gang member sentenced to 40 years for murder of teen

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – 33-year-old Maurice McLain was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday.

McLain was sentenced for his role in a racketeering conspiracy involving the Thug Relations gang in Newport News.

McLain was found guilty by a jury on June 17, 2016, after a three-week jury trial.

According to court documents, McLain was a member of the gang Thug Relations.

Members and associates of Thug Relations were responsible for drug trafficking, numerous shootings, home invasions, and murders.

Specifically, the jury found McLain guilty of the 2007 murder of 17-year-old Aaron Sumler.

McLain, who at the time of trial was serving a 15-year sentence for using a gun during narcotics trafficking, will ultimately serve 50 years in prison for his crimes.