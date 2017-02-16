Newport News bus assistant fired, facing charges after slapping 4-year-old

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating a reported assault on a 4-year-old boy that occurred on a school bus.

Police say they were called to the 700 block of Brookside Drive on Feb. 10 in reference to a past assault.

The mother of the 4-year-old boy told police her son had been assaulted on the school bus by a bus assistant on Jan. 25. The woman said she was notified of the assault by Child Protective Services.

She said she called her son’s school, Watkins Early Childhood, about the incident and they said her son spit on the bus assistant, 64-year-old Doll Shelton of Hampton.

After the boy spit on Shelton, she slapped him in the face.

The boy did not suffer any injury as a result of the incident.

On Feb. 13, a warrant was issued on Shelton for assault. The outstanding warrant is still currently active. She is no longer employed with the Newport News School System as a result of the incident.