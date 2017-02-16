LaRoy Reynolds returns home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - 11 days after playing in what some consider the greatest Super Bowl ever, Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds returned home to Norfolk.

The Maury High School alumnus, who played his college football at Virginia, appeared in all 16 games for Atlanta this season - including Super Bowl 51.

Shortly after returning to his hometown, Reynolds joined News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler live on WTKR News 3 at 5pm to discuss being on the short end of a Super Bowl thriller, his hopes for next season, how he spends his time back in Norfolk and his plans for a youth summer camp.