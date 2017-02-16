3 from 3: Enter to win $300 from News 3!

LaRoy Reynolds returns home

Posted 8:33 pm, February 16, 2017, by
LaRoy Reynolds #53 of the Atlanta Falcons and Sean Weatherspoon #56 pose for a photo during the Super Bowl LI team walk through. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va - 11 days after playing in what some consider the greatest Super Bowl ever, Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds returned home to Norfolk.

LaRoy Reynolds warms up with teammates prior to Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Maury High School alumnus, who played his college football at Virginia, appeared in all 16 games for Atlanta this season - including Super Bowl 51.

Shortly after returning to his hometown, Reynolds joined News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler live on WTKR News 3 at 5pm to discuss being on the short end of a Super Bowl thriller, his hopes for next season, how he spends his time back in Norfolk and his plans for a youth summer camp.