Green Run tops Maury 52-41 to win Atlantic Conference Championship

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Green Run snagged their second straight Atlantic Conference Tournament championship on Thursday after defeating Maury 52-41. It's the Stallions second consecutive Atlantic Conference championship.
Senior guard Damon Showers led the way for Green Run with 18 points. Senior Forward Emonni Wood followed up with 14 points.
Both teams advanced to the 5A South Regional tournament next week, where Green Run will face Bethel, and Maury will face off against Hampton.
Plaxico Burress, a former Green Run Stallion himself made sure to give a shout out to his old stomping grounds: