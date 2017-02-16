Green Run tops Maury 52-41 to win Atlantic Conference Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Green Run snagged their second straight Atlantic Conference Tournament championship on Thursday after defeating Maury 52-41. It's the Stallions second consecutive Atlantic Conference championship.

Senior guard Damon Showers led the way for Green Run with 18 points. Senior Forward Emonni Wood followed up with 14 points.

@GreenRunSports won their 2nd straight Atlantic Conference championship tonight. Highlights coming up on @WGNTCW27 in a few! pic.twitter.com/gZirA2EE3y — Mitch B. (@MitchBrownTV3) February 17, 2017

Both teams advanced to the 5A South Regional tournament next week, where Green Run will face Bethel, and Maury will face off against Hampton.

Plaxico Burress, a former Green Run Stallion himself made sure to give a shout out to his old stomping grounds: