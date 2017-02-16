× First Warning Forecast: Cold and windy, then much warmer

Cold and windy, then much warmer….We’re about to see a huge swing in temperatures, just in time for the weekend.

But first, as we move through our Thursday afternoon, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. We’re forecasting dry weather with high temperatures in the mid and upper 40s. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel much colder. Our winds will continue to blow in from the northwest between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Tonight, our winds will settle down a bit, giving way to low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. We’ll see a few clouds tonight.

On Friday, we’ll begin a warming trend. Highs will be in the low and mid 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Then, expect even warmer weather for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Sunday. We’ll likely see a few more clouds Sunday and possibly a few isolated showers with a passing area of low pressure to our south.

This Afternoon: Sun and Clouds. Cold and Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Cold. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: W/SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1996 Winter Weather: Coastal Flooding, High winds Southeast Virginia, Eastern Coastal Virginia

2003 President’s Day Weekend Storm: 7-12″ snow Central, East Central VA; Snow & Ice along coast

