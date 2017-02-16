Days after Verizon announcement, AT&T announces new unlimited plan

Days after Verizon announced their new unlimited data plan AT&T announced a plan of their own.

The new AT&T unlimited plan will include unlimited talk, text, and data on four lines for $180.

Business customers can also take advantage of their additional corporate discount.

The plan allows for unlimited calls from the U.S. to Canada and Mexico and unlimited texts to over 120 countries.

Customers with this plan can also talk, text, and use data in Canada and Mexico with no roaming charges when they add the Roam North America feature for no additional charge.

The new plan will be launched Friday.

