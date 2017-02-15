× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain today, windy tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cloudy and soggy day… We will see plenty of clouds and showers today as a cold front moves through the region. Showers will build in this morning and will build out early this afternoon. Expect northern areas to see the rain earlier and southern areas a later in that timeline. Most areas will see about ½” of rainfall today. Temperatures will linger near 50 all day today. A few leftover showers could stick around into the evening hours but expect an overall clearing trend for tonight with overnight lows falling into the mid 30s. Winds will also begin to increase tonight.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s. It will feel a bit cooler with strong NW winds. Winds could gust to near 30 mph at times. We will see plenty of sunshine tomorrow. We will warm back into the 60s this weekend with a blend of sun and clouds.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (80%). Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy, Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 15th

2003 President’s Day Weekend Storm: 7-12″ snow Central, East Central VA; Snow & Ice along coast

2016 Snow 3-6 inches south-central VA…6+ Fluvanna. 6+ inches Snow Salisbury MD

