Two taken to hospital with injuries after Portsmouth crash

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Two adults were taken to the hospital after a crash on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Greenwood Drive and Victory Blvd., around 4 p.m.

The crash involved a Portsmouth public utility truck and a Dodge Dakota, according to police.

An adult female was driving the city truck and an adult female was also driving the Dodge.

A child was a passenger in the Doge as well.

Police said the adult occupants were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The child went to the hospital with the mother but was uninjured.

There may be possible charges against the driver of the Dodge, according to police.