Spice of Blythe: Use food to spice up your love life

DALLAS - Who says you have to go out for a special Valentine's Day dinner?

You can stay home, you can spice it up, you can make it different, you can inspire your loved one.

And it all starts in the kitchen!

Look at what you have and figure out how to make it a little bit naughty.

If you can suck it, if you can lick it, if you can crack it, if you can dip it, you are on your way.

Shrimp:

Add a little lemon and a little cayenne pepper.

Strawberries:

Make homemade whipped cream with a little lavender and cognac in it.

Melt a little chocolate for dipping - definitely the start of something naughty.

Bread:

Cut stale bread into squares, put on skewers, dip in melted (and beautiful) cheese.

Feed these things to the one you love. All night long.

Never think things are so stale and boring that there's no where to turn. Hit that kitchen and put your dirty spin all over it -- and there you will have the Spice of Blythe!