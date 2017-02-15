Portsmouth spends more than $70K to defend itself in lawsuit with city council member

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Updated numbers show the city paid nearly $72,000 to defend itself in a lawsuit with City Councilman Bill Moody, according to a deputy city manager.

News 3 asked for the updated numbers after Moody agreed to settle his lawsuit with the city last month.

Moody said he would drop the suit in exchange for the city paying his legal fees of $10,000.

The number provided by the deputy city manger of $71,812.62 does not include Moody’s fees, according to Vincent Jones, Deputy City Manager.

City Council members fined Moody in January 2016 for speaking publicly about closed session issues, which at the time was against the rules.

Moody argued the fine was illegal and a judge later ruled in his favor.

Last month, city council members decided to rescind the rule.