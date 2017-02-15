Mobile camper catches fire in Norfolk, occupant suffers injuries

NORFOLK, Va. – A man is suffering non-life threatening injuries after his mobile camper caught fire Wednesday morning.

The camper was in the 2900 block of Mapleton Ave.,and the fire started around 9:30 a.m.

Smoke could be seen from miles away and fire crews arrived to find the camper fully engulfed with flames, the Battalion Chief said.

The 60-year-old man who lived in the camper is suffering from injuries from the fire and was taken to a local Trauma Center.

Heat from the fire damaged the adjacent home, garage, and a pickup truck that was parked in front of the camper.

The heat melted the exterior covering on the home and the garage.

Crews deemed the fire under control at 9:50 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Norfolk Fire Marshal Office.