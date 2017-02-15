Kitty Hawk woman reported missing

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – The Kitty Hawk Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Wanda Gayle Medlin, 57, of Kitty Hawk, was last seen on Feb. 8 heading northbound on US Route 158 in Currituck County. Police say she may be driving a 2016 white Ford Focus with North Carolina tag ECF-5467.

She may be in the Elizabeth City area.

Anyone with information that may help locate Medlin is asked to call local law enforcement or Kitty Hawk Police at 252-261-3895.