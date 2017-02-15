Norfolk homeowner’s dog locked up, house burglarized 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, VA. - Michael Woodard's Bayview home was broken into Tuesday morning.

Woodard says the incident happened between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m on Sheppard Avenue.

During the incident, the burglar allegedly locked the family's dog upstairs in the bedroom.

The pit bull, Woodard said, has been traumatized and is staying with his son.

Woodard says he's checking with nearby businesses to see if they have surveillance video of the burglar.

If you know anything, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.