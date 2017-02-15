× First Warning Forecast: Wind chills in the 20s Thursday morning

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a very cold start Thursday. Expect wind chills in the 20s!

Winds will pick up overnight out of the northwest. Lows tonight in the lower 30s, but will feel like the 20s by daybreak, thanks to the wind.

Plenty of sunshine throughout the day Thursday, but that sunshine will be deceiving. Highs will be in the upper 40s, but the wind will make it feel colder. We could see gusts up to 30 mph!

Temperatures will trend a few degrees milder on Friday. Expect highs in the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Much warmer conditions for the weekend! Highs on Saturday in the upper 60s to near 70. A chance for showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday in the mid to upper 60s. Looks like we’ll remain in the 60s heading into next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Windy and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

