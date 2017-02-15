× First Warning Forecast: The rain moves out, then the sunny, cool weather returns

The rain moves out, then the sunny, cool weather returns….Our weather will improve as we move through the day, giving way to sunshine and cooler temperatures for Thursday.

As we move through our Wednesday afternoon, expect showers across parts of the area. The rain will taper a bit through the day as a cold front sweeps through, giving way to mostly clear skies tonight. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Low temperatures will dip into the mid 30s.

On Thursday, we’re expecting plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s, but the wind will make it feel colder. Winds will blow in from the west-northwest between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph, so hold on to your hats!

By Friday, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. This weekend, we’ll also see sun and clouds. Our temperatures will be warming up into the low and mid 60s.

This Afternoon: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Tapers (50%). Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Windy and Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Friday: Sun and Clouds. Cool. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2003 President’s Day Weekend Storm: 7-12″ snow Central, East Central VA; Snow & Ice along coast

2016 Snow 3-6 inches south-central VA…6+ Fluvanna. 6+ inches Snow Salisbury MD

