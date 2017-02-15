DMV debuts new online wait time system

RICHMOND, Va. – A new online system may help you from waiting in long lines at the DMV.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has created a new wait time estimation system to give customers information on wait times at their local customer service center.

The information shows how many customers are waiting at each office and the longest wait time experienced by any customer. Estimated wait times will begin half an hour after each office opens and updated every five minutes. The count is begins when a customer receives a queuing ticket and ends when his/her number is called for service.

It’s also broken down by a variety of service categories, since lines are based on transaction type.

For more information, go to dmvNOW.com.

“We want customers to be able to make an informed decision on the best time and the best location for their DMV visit,” DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said. “We have more than 40 transactions available online, but, sometimes, you just need to visit us in person. Our previous system for estimating wait times averaged all service types together, which sometimes didn’t fully set our customers’ expectations. Our new system is much more detailed and we hope customers will find it helpful and more reflective of the actual wait times for their particular service need.”