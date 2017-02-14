Zoo Atlanta loses Super Bowl LI bet, names baby cockroach ‘Tom Brady’

Zoo Atlanta is ponying up in a friendly bet made with Rhode Island’s Roger Williams Park Zoo over Super Bowl LI.

Before the game, the two zoos decided that the zoo in the team’s losing city would name one of their baby animals after the winning team’s quarterback, and post a video about it.

Zoo Atlanta says the two zoos knew the loser would be bitter, so the animal they agreed upon… is a Madagascar hissing cockroach.

After the Atlanta Falcons lost the game, Zoo Atlanta followed through with the bet and has introduced to the world, little Tom Brady.