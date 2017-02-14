Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Norfolk, Va. - The Norfolk City Treasurer could be suspended from office after a hearing Wednesday.

Anthony Burfoot has refused to step down, since he was found guilty on federal charges

A decision will be up to Norfolk Judge Martin who is scheduled to hear a case Wednesday afternoon.

Originally, the hearing was supposed to take place in March but got moved up twice.

Right now there are several efforts to remove Anthony Burfoot from office.

Ron Batliner, who said he’s running for Commonwealth’s Attorney Office filed a petition after the Norfolk City Treasurer was found guilty of political corruption and perjury in December.

The petition states at a minimum Burfoot should be suspended from his elected position.

Many people in the community are shocked and outraged that he has been able to remain in office but Andrew Sacks, Burfoot’s attorney says it is too early to suspend Burfoot.

He said under Virginia law he has right to remain in office until all appeals are exhausted and said if a suspension is put into place they plan to file an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court of Virginia.

In another effort to get rid of him, there is also a recall effort led by a group of citizens but a judge in that case ruled that a decision should be made after Burfoot is sentenced on April 17th.

Burfoot was found guilty of four counts of political corruption and two counts of perjury.

There is also currently an effort by lawmakers in the state to change the laws when it comes to situations like this.

The hearing Wednesday is set for 3pm.