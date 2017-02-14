Police looking for Newport News convenience store robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police need your help finding the man who they say robbed a Speed Way convenience store in the 6100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

The victim, a 33-year-old Newport News man, told officers the robber entered the store and pulled out a gun. The victim said the suspect gestured with his hand to give him money. The victim emptied the register and gave the robber the cash. The suspect also stole money from a customer inside. After the robbery, the man ran away.

There were no reported injuries. Police are continuing to investigate the situation.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.