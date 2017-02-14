Making “furever friends” for Homeless Animals Awareness Week on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Hampton Roads animal shelters have joined together February 13-19 for Homeless Animals Awareness Week. These shelters will be conducting a public awareness campaign for the week of Valentine’s Day and many will offer adoption discounts during the February 18-19 weekend.



Here is how to contact the shelters you saw on our show:

Norfolk SPCA norfolkspca.com (757) 622-3319

Virginia Beach SPCA vbspca.com (757) 427-0070

Chesapeake Humane Society www.chesapeakehumane.org (757) 546-5355

Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center www.norfolk.gov/nacc (757) 441-5505

Chesapeake Animal Services www.cityofchesapeake.net (757) 382-8080

Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center www.beachpetpals.org (757) 385-4444 #2