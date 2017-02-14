Making “furever friends” for Homeless Animals Awareness Week on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Hampton Roads animal shelters have joined together February 13-19 for Homeless Animals Awareness Week. These shelters will be conducting a public awareness campaign for the week of Valentine’s Day and many will offer adoption discounts during the February 18-19 weekend.
Here is how to contact the shelters you saw on our show:
Norfolk SPCA norfolkspca.com (757) 622-3319
Virginia Beach SPCA vbspca.com (757) 427-0070
Chesapeake Humane Society www.chesapeakehumane.org (757) 546-5355
Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center www.norfolk.gov/nacc (757) 441-5505
Chesapeake Animal Services www.cityofchesapeake.net (757) 382-8080
Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center www.beachpetpals.org (757) 385-4444 #2
Shelters Participating in Homeless Animals Awareness Week:
Chesapeake Animal Services, Chesapeake Humane Society, Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, Heritage Humane Society, Norfolk Animal Care Center, Norfolk SPCA, Peninsula SPCA, Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, PETA, Portsmouth Humane Society, Suffolk Animal Care, Suffolk Humane Society, SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina, Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center, and Virginia Beach SPCA.