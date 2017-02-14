× Electrical fire causes damages to Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. – An electrical fire damaged a home in Norfolk on Monday night.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to the home in the 1300 block of Bolling Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the two-story home, appearing to be coming from the attic.

The residents, an adult male and female, had evacuated and were standing on the front lawn when crews arrived.

Engine Company 7 and Ladder Company 7 entered the home through the front door and made their way to the second floor, where they found the attic access door. When they opened the door, they were greeted by smoke and flames.

Firefighers were able to quickly extinguish the fire within 10 minutes.

The smoke and fire damage was limited to the attic area, though the roof did sustain minor damage.

An investigation revealed an electrical junction box in the attic that appeared to be the origin of the fire. The homeowners reported hearing a popping noise coming from the dishwasher before the fire started.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental and electrical.

No injuries were reported.