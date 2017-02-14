HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Artist Carole Lyles Shaw’s quilts pay tribute to the quiet heroism and patriotism of African-Americans, including nurses who bravely served in the field to care for wounded soldiers. At a recent exhibition of her work and that of dozens of other quilters, Carole talked to our partners at Growing Bolder about these largely unknown heroes who risked their lives to care for others.
An artist’s tribute to heroic nurses on Coast Live
