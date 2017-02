Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - We met "Loraine of Terror" and "Grenade" for a lesson in how to hit and how to play roller derby. Eva Luton and Tara Moscopulos compete with Mid Atlatic Roller Derby and are getting ready for a new season. Their home "bouts" are played at the Rave Soccer Complex at 2949 Shipps Corner Road in Virginia Beach and they are looking for "fresh meat" to play and practice.

For more information: www.midatlanticrollerderby.com