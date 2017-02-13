Virginia Beach Police investigate report of gunshots

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating a report of gunshots fired on Monday night.

The report was from the 6300 block of Ardsley Square around 8 p.m.

When police arrived they did not find victims at the scene.

About 15 minutes after the gunshot report a local hospital called to say two victims had come in with what they described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the two victims could possibly be related to the gunshot report.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.