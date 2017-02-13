Virginia Beach man found guilty of running illegal hog farm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man accused of owning an illegal hog farm has been found guilty on multiple charges after a trial.

Gary Lionel Morris, Sr. was arrested in December 2015 after authorities learned about the illegal hog farm in the 2800 block of Salem Road. Officers found over 100 pigs living in deplorable conditions.

Morris was charged with eight counts of cruelty to animals, two counts of inadequate care by owner, and one count of leaving a disabled or dead animal in the road. A judge found Morris guilty on all counts.

He was issued the maximum sentence of 12 months and a $2,500 fine on each count. The judge suspended all jail time and fines, conditioned upon the payment of restitution in the amount of $4,706.34.

He is also banned from possessing all domestic and agricultural animals.

