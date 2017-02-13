Union representing York Co. first responders says understaffing, overtime now a ‘public safety issue’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK CO., Va. - The union representing first responders is speaking out after getting several letters and e-mails about their concerns with staffing and overtime.

Donald Dinse, retired firefighter and president of IAFF 2498, the union that represents career professional Fire Fighters, EMS (EMT, Paramedics), and dispatchers in York County, Williamsburg, James City County, and Poquoson says the morale within the York County Fire and Life Safety is at an all-time low.

He says he has gotten between 25 and 30 e-mails and letters from firefighters and paramedics, and even more from their family members.

Dinse says 15 years ago, they were short 62 firefighters to meet National Fire Protection and Safety Standards. They hired more firefighters, but then the recession hit, and there was a pay and hiring freeze.

Now in 2017, Dinse says the department is short approximately 40 firefighters and paramedics. He says firefighters can retire after 25 years of service, so those hired in 1991 will be able to retire this year, but the department has not done anything to offset those losses.

Additionally, he says firefighters and paramedics are working anywhere from 70 to 90 hours in a five-day work week, when the minimum amount of hours they are supposed to work is 56.

He says some of the staff is working 36-hour shifts with only a 12 hour break.

"Someone is going to get killed," Dinse says. "We have to do something."

Dinse decided he was going to anonymously post some of the letters that he was getting on Facebook to show the community what the firefighters and paramedics are dealing with. He posted this letter on a York County Facebook group:

I hope that the recent amount of letters and individuals voicing their concerns raises red flags in your mind. The members of YCFLS have been overworked and pushed to their physical and mental limits. Due to the lack of planning from administration, firefighters are now being asked to work an extensive amount of MANDATORY overtime when they should be resting, relaxing, and spending time with their families. As we kiss our wives and children goodbye in the morning, many of us are left to answer questions like, “Mommy/Daddy or Honey when will I get to see you again?” Unfortunately the answer is, “I don't know.” It is sad to know that because of poor planning, leadership, and lack of focus the firefighters are unable to plan family or household activities because we may never know when we are coming home. To require someone to essentially be “on call” for a day they are scheduled off places stress not only on family members but us as well. Spouses have become a single parent and left to run the household. Members are being forced to call in sick to second jobs which they need in order to live. Firefighting is understandably a high stress job and certainly takes a toll on our bodies. Then add family stress due to not seeing children or spouses and exhaustion of working such long hours each cycle on top of it and you have a recipe for disaster. This disaster often being divorce, depression and other mental health disorders, possible suicide, ugly custody battles, and a financial nightmare. What damage or death will it take for them to open their eyes?

When members walk into a fire station on overtime barely knowing what day it is because they are exhausted, should have people screaming about the quality of PUBLIC SAFETY they are receiving. Members are scheduled 24hrs on and then 24hrs off for a total of 9 days. Unfortunately many members are being forced to work at least 12 of these 24 hours off to backfill positions. Therefore members are working 36 hours straight, often multiple times of the week, with no relief in sight. Administration says they are hiring but the problem is that many people are either leaving to go to more competitive jurisdictions or members are retiring because they can no longer take it. When will staffing ever be sufficient enough to meet national standards and place the public and firefighters out of harm?

Unfortunately I can type all day long about problems within the county and Fire Department. Since we are being told to not speak out, I ask YOU to peel apart the layers and examine what is actually going on with staffing, overtime hours, unused and inadequately staffed specialty teams, and equipment. Sincerely yours,

A VERY tired and dedicated firefighter

Dinse says he is hoping the York County Board of Supervisors take this issue seriously as they work on the budget.

News 3 spoke with Vice Chairman, Jeffrey Wassmer, who says he will be making the firefighter and paramedic staffing a priority.

News 3 also reached out to Chief Kopczynski about the concerns and we are waiting to hear back.