NORFOLK, Va. - The line separating sports and politics has blurred. The court, the field, the course - they're no longer neutral space immune to outside noise. When there's a game, fans can no longer tune-in and expect to tune out everything else.

News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in on why it's tougher than ever to #StickToSports and how fans can be an example.