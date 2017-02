NAGS HEAD, N.C. – A Harbor Seal enjoyed the sun on the beach near Jennette’s Pier Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the pier, it’s common for seals to “haul out” of the ocean to rest.

Seals may be adorable, but keep your distance if you ever encounter one–they’re known to bite.

If you ever see a seal that looks injured or sick, contact OBX Marine Mammal Stranding at 252-455-9654.