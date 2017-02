Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Miko Branch is the Co-Founder and CEO of Miss Jessie’s products for curly hair stopped by Coast Live's studio to talk about building her business and coping with the tragic loss of her sister.

She is also the author of the national best-selling book "Miss Jessie's: Creating a Successful Business from Scratch - Naturally," coming out in paperback Valentine's Day 2017.