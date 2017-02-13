Maryland murder suspect opens fire on Virginia State Police troopers in Emporia

EMPORIA, Va. – A Maryland murder suspect opened fire on a group of Virginia State Police troopers and Greensville County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday night just outside of Emporia.

According to Virginia State Police, Emporia Police officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Carroll Street after receiving reports of someone firing into an occupied dwelling. The investigation led officers to the 200 block of Crescent Road in Greensville County.

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to the location to assist Emporia Police in locating the suspect in the Carroll Street shooting.

While waiting for a search warrant, three people exited the house around 9:30 p.m. One of them, a man, was taken into custody for questioning in connection to the Carroll Street shooting.

At approximately 9:48 p.m., a fourth occupant charged out of the door of the home with a gun in each hand and started shooting at the Greensville County Sheriff’s deputies and State Police on scene.

The officers and deputies immediately returned fire and the 33-year-old male suspect was hit.

The suspect was flown by Virginia State Police Med-Flight helicopter to VCU Medical Center in Richmond where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was already wanted for first degree murder in Maryland and charges are pending in relation to Sunday night’s incident.

The two State Police troopers and one special agent involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay.

The incident is being investigated by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Chesapeake Field Office.