Landstown High student receives Outstanding STEM Award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Landstown High School freshman is one of six recipients of Virginia’s 2017 Outstanding STEM Awards, presented by Governor Terry McAuliffe and the Science Museum of Virginia.

Gabby Taylor received the STEM Phenom award, which recognizes a Virginia student who applies science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) principles to improve our world, according to the Science Museum of Virginia.

Taylor’s contributions are in beekeeping, which Virginia Beach Schools says she started at age 11 with her involvement in a local 4-H Club. Her interest grew into volunteering at local events to highlight the role bees play in the environment and dispel fears of the insect.

She now tends to more than 35,000 bees in her backyard!

She has won statewide essay contests on the topic twice and has even been featured in the HBO documentary, ‘Saving My Tomorrow,’ a series about the environment where children share their thoughts about climate change and endangered animals.

“We are so proud to have Gabby recognized with Virginia’s leading scientists and innovators who are at the forefront of the STEM fields,” said Dr. Cheryl Askew, principal at Landstown High School. “Gabby’s passion for the environment and the role we all share in being responsible stewards of our resources is a great example of how students can and will make a difference in this world.”

Honorees will be recognized Feb. 23 during a ceremony at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond.