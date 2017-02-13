‘La La Land’ wins big at BAFTAs

“La La Land” has some major fans across the pond.

The modern musical walked away with five awards — more than any other movie — at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards Sunday, including best film and individual honors for Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle.

“La La Land” had been up for seven awards. Its BAFTA success came one day before the final Oscar ballot opens up, further consolidating its position as frontrunner for top honors at the 89th Academy Awards, which are being held on February 26.

In the last decade, the recipient of the BAFTA for Best Film has gone on to win the Oscar for Best Picture six times.

“Lion” was another big winner, picking up trophies for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Dev Patel.

The Best Aupporting Actress category once again belonged to Viola Davis for her role as long-suffering wife Rose in “Fences”, continuing her unstoppable awards streak headed into the Oscars.

At a news conference after the ceremony, Davis voiced her skepticism over the perceived idea that black filmmakers and actors have had more success since the #OscarsSoWhite controversy. She said that while African-American actors had seen a lot of success in the last year, it could easily be an anomaly.

“I believe what still is a deficiency is that we one year have a plethora of African-American movies and then the next year nothing,” Davis said.

Here are more of the night’s winners (*bold indicates winners):

Best film

“Arrival”

“I, Daniel Blake”

“La La Land”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Director

“Arrival” — Denis Villeneuve

“I, Daniel Blake” — Ken Loach

“La La Land” — Damien Chazelle

“Manchester by the Sea” — Kenneth Lonergan

“Nocturnal Animals” — Tom Ford

Original Screenplay

“Hell or High Water”

“I, Daniel Blake”

“La La Land”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Adapted Screenplay

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Nocturnal Animals”

Leading actor

Andrew Garfield — “Hacksaw Ridge”

Casey Affleck — “Manchester by the Sea”

Jake Gyllenhaal — “Nocturnal Animals”

Ryan Gosling — “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen — “Captain Fantastic”

Leading actress

Amy Adams — “Arrival”

Emily Blunt — “The Girl on the Train”

Emma Stone –“La La Land”

Meryl Streep — “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Natalie Portman — “Jackie”

Supporting actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson — “Nocturnal Animals”

Dev Patel –“Lion”

Hugh Grant — “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Jeff Bridges — “Hell or High Water”

Mahershala Ali — “Moonlight”

Supporting actress

Hayley Squires — “I, Daniel Blake”

Michelle Williams — “Manchester by the Sea”

Naomie Harris — “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman — “Lion”

Viola Davis –“Fences”

Outstanding British film

“American Honey”

“Denial”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them”

“I, Daniel Blake”

“Notes on Blindness”

“Under the Shadow”

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

“The Girl With All the Gifts”

“The Hard Stop”

“Notes on Blindness”

“The Pass”

“Under the Shadow”

Film not in the English language

“Dheepan”

“Juileta”

“Mustang”

“Son of Saul”

“Toni Erdmann”

Documentary

“13th”

“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years”

“The Eagle Huntress”

“Notes on Blindness”

“Weiner”

Animated film

“Finding Dory”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“Zootropolis”

Original music

“Arrival”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Noctural Animals”

Cinematography

“Arrival”

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Nocturnal Animals”

Editing

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Nocturnal Animals”

Production design

“Doctor Strange”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“La La Land”

“Nocturnal Animals”

Costume design

“Allied”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

Make up & hair

“Doctor Strange”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Nocturnal Animals”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Sound

“Arrival”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

Special visual effects

“Arrival”

“Doctor Strange”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them”

“The Jungle Book”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

British short animation

“The Alan Dimension”

“A Love Story”

“Tough”

British short film

“Consumed”

“Home”

“Mouth of Hell

“The Party”

“Standby”

Rising star award (voted for by the public)

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland