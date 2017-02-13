Health officials search for Golden Retriever that bit person in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Health officials are looking for an 11-week-old Golden Retriever that bit a person in the historic area of Colonial Williamsburg.

The incident happened on Sunday.

If the dog is not found the victim may have to get shots for the prevention of rabies.

The dog will not be taken away from its owner if found, it will be placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

Anyone who has seen an animal that fits this description is asked to call the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at

757-603-4277.