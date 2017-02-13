× First Warning Forecast: From temps in the 80s to the 40s and 50s

**Wind Advisory in effect for the Eastern Shore until 4:00 pm Monday. Winds WNW 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.**

From temps in the 80s to the 40s and 50s….Wow! What a difference a day makes. We’ve gone from temperatures in the 80s to temperatures a bit closer to normal for this time of the year. In fact, we’re expecting highs in the 40s and 50s this week.

As we move through our Monday afternoon, don’t let the sunshine fool you. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s today under mostly sunny skies. Our winds will make it feel cooler though. Winds will blow in from the northwest between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts to 30 mph or higher. Our winds will relax a bit later tonight. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with low temperatures in the mid 30s.

On Tuesday, high temperatures will be in the low and mid 50s. We’ll start the day with some sun, but clouds will quickly roll in all ahead of our next cold front. If we see any rain on Tuesday, it will likely happen late in the day.

By the time Wednesday rolls around, have your rain gear handy. A cold front will sweep through the area, giving way to scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Highs will cool into the upper 40s by Thursday. Then, we’ll see temperatures warming up for the weekend.

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny. Cool and Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 15-20 mph, gusts to 30+ mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and Cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Clouds and Sun. A Little Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: W/SW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1966 F2, F0 Tornadoes Greensville Co.

2014 Snow 4-6″ Richmond west to Fluvanna. 2-4″ Tidewater, Peninsula areas.

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

