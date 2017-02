ALEXANDRIA, Va. – An injunction issued on Monday would block President Trump’s executive order in Virginia.

The injunction claims Trump’s order violates the First and Fifth Amendments of the Constitution.

It also blocks the federal government from enforcing the executive order on those impacted in Virginia.

Last week, in a separate case, a federal appeals court refused to reinstate the order.

The order in Virginia was issued by U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema.