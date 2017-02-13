EOD experts to destroy 3 unexploded military devices found on Plum Tree Island National Wildlife Refuge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Explosive ordnance experts from the 633rd Civil Engineering Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis will destroy three unexploded ordnance (UXO) devices on Plum Tree Island National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday.

The military used Plum Tree Island for bombing practice from 1917 to the late 1950s.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service personnel discovered the three UXOs in January. One UXO was identified as a rocket warhead and the other two are aircraft floats, which were designed to be water activated marine markers.

Residents living in nearby communities may hear explosions between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday as 633rd CES Airmen locate and destroy the devices.