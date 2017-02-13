Crews respond to fire at two-story home in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at a two-story home in the 2300 block of Indian Trail.

The call came in Monday at 12:26 p.m.

When units arrived, they saw fire blowing out of the windows and roof of the house.

Engines 1, 2 and 4, Ladder 6, Rescue 1, Tankers 1 and 7, Medic 1A, Battalions 1, 2 and 3, and the Fire Marshal responded to the fire.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 1 p.m.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.