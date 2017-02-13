3 from 3: Enter to win $300 from News 3!

A missing Virginia lake and other “Secrets of the Underground” on Coast Live

Posted 4:26 pm, February 13, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Emmy® winning science and tech fanatic Rob Nelson travels the country to investigate long lost, subterranean phenomena, including the Virginia "Dirty Dancing" lake that keeps disappearing and reappearing. We hear about that and more as he tells us about his show "Secrets of the Underground."