HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Emmy® winning science and tech fanatic Rob Nelson travels the country to investigate long lost, subterranean phenomena, including the Virginia "Dirty Dancing" lake that keeps disappearing and reappearing. We hear about that and more as he tells us about his show "Secrets of the Underground."
A missing Virginia lake and other “Secrets of the Underground” on Coast Live
-
Starlets of Dance, stories of hope on Coast Live
-
Cheryl Nelson talks rocket science and weather on Coast Live
-
Seniors stepping out for a little dancing on Coast Live
-
Weekend wine and other great ideas from COVA Magazine on Coast Live
-
Tasty food and beverage must-haves for football fanatics on Coast Live
-
-
We spotlight another talented local artist on Coast Live
-
2016: The year the music died
-
Bumblebee is first bee in continental US to be listed as endangered
-
Complete list of 2017 GRAMMY Award nominees
-
Coop previews a big country concert summer heading our way on Coast Live
-
-
Meet the models from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Coast Live
-
Below-freezing temperatures set to sweep the country
-
Previewing The Dream Bowl on Coast Live