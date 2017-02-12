× Two people seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in Currituck County

Currituck County, NC — Two people are seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in the 800 block of Marsh Causeway just before 3 P.M. Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the two victims were on separate motorcycles traveling in the same direction when they went around a sharp curb.

That’s when the crash happened, but it’s still unclear how the incident occurred.

Virginia Beach fire and EMS assisted Currituck County officials with the response to this incident.

Both victims were airlifted to Norfolk General by Nightingale and a Dare County Medical Helicopter.

The two motorcyclist have life threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation by the North Carolina Highway patrol.