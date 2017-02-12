Family writes brutally honest obituary for Texas man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON, Texas — Obituaries reflect the deceased person's life and their impact on others.

The family of one Galveston man decided to be brutally honest when writing his obituary. Let's be real, the truth hurts, even when you're six feet under.

Leslie Ray Charping passed away last month at the age of 74 from cancer. His family writes, in part:

"He leaves behind 2 relieved children; a son Leslie Roy Charping and daughter, Shiela Smith along with six grandchildren and countless other victims including an ex wife, relatives, friends, neighbors, doctors, nurses and random strangers." "With Leslie's passing he will be missed only for what he never did; being a loving husband, father and good friend. No services will be held, there will be no prayers for eternal peace and no apologizes to the family he tortured. Leslie's remains will be cremated and kept in the barn until "Ray", the family donkey's wood shavings run out. Leslie's passing proves that evil does in fact die and hopefully marks a time of healing and safety for all."

