Art Link introduced as new Christopher Newport football coach

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Christopher Newport finally has a new captain in town. After 17 seasons, Matt Kelchner retired from the coaching reigns to tackle a new role. Kelchner, now in the athletics administration, played a key role in finding the Captains' new coach.

The former defensive coordinator at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania, Art Link brings a solid resume to CNU. Link spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Lafayette, and also has spent time under the likes of Urban Meyer, Ron Zook, and Steve Spurrier.