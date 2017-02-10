Virginia Beach officer thrown from ATV and injured while on duty

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An officer was injured in an ATV accident Friday evening around 6 p.m.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said the officer was on duty at the time of the accident, responding to a call for service.

He was on a marked ATV going north near 40th Street and Boardwalk when he struck an obstacle and was thrown from the ATV.

He was taken to a local hospital and treated for numerous injuries but police say they are non-life threatening.

The officer’s name has not been released and he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.