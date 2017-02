Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We got some great Valentine’s craft ideas from the folks at Two Men and a Truck like making card drop boxes, selfie frames, heart wreaths, and a few other fun ideas for parents to do with their kids with cardboard boxes as the base. Learn more online HERE.

Get details on their Movers for Mons program coming soon, supporting moms living in shelter for Mother’s Day. Details at twomenandatruck.com/movers-for-moms

twomenandatruck.com