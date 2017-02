NORFOLK, Va. – Police responded to City Hall on Friday after a fired employee caused a scene.

Police said the employee was upset over being fired and began to yell and curse at Norfolk Treasurer Anthony Burfoot.

There was no physical violence involved in the incident, police said.

When police arrived they said the employee had already been escorted out by security.

No arrests or charges have been reported.

