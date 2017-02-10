Norfolk man sentenced to 20 years for 2014 murder

NORFOLK, Va. – A 21-year-old man convicted of killing another man in 2014 has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.

Destined Clinton George (AKA Dustin George) was sentenced Friday in Norfolk Circuit Court. He was found guilty of 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony during a jury trial in November 2016.

George was found to be responsible for shooting and killing 40-year-old Dorian Booker in April 2014 in the 800 block of Goff Street.

The recommended sentence of 20 years was officially handed down on Friday.